Elaine Janet POTTER

Elaine Janet POTTER Notice
POTTER Elaine Janet Peacefully on 18th May 2020 at Pohlen Hospital, aged 81 years. Beloved wife of the late Rolly. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Rob (Slim), Margaret and Glenn. Beloved Nana of Jamie and Jem, Kasey and David, Taryn, and Devon; Jordan, Tayne, and Ollie, and great grandmother of Joel, Kyle, Aiden, and Lincoln, and special grandmother of Bella. In lieu of flowers donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Due to Covid 19 restrictions a private service for Elaine will be held on Wednesday 27th May, 2020 at 11a.m. followed by a private cremation. For those unable to attend livestreaming will be made available by contacting South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 25, 2020
