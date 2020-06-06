|
McLAREN Elaine Joy (nee Sturge) Aged 78. Passed away peacefully at home in Whangarei surrounded by her family on 31st May 2020. Beloved wife of the late Chris, mother and mother-in-law of Kerry and David Cunningham, and Linda and Murray Bale. Cherished Nana of Jeffrey, Steven and Lisa; Ryan and Dean Oliff and Kelly Bale. Special Great-nana to Nico and Flynn. Loving sister of Rosemary Smith (Gold Coast) and the late Arthur Sturge. A private family service and cremation has been held for Elaine. She was much loved and will be missed by all the family and her many friends. Please send all communications to McLaren Family, c/- 30 Mariners Haven, One Tree Point, 0118 or email [email protected]
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 6, 2020