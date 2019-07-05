|
LETHBRIDGE Eldon Dorma (Dorney) Passed away peace- fully on the 3rd July 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty, cherished dad of Kevin and Janet, Malcolm (deceased), Kay and Vance Jones and Sharree Love. Very special Pop of Louise and Stephen, Frances Brooker and Sean Love. Special old Pop to Ronan Brooker and Leo Eldon Brooker. "Our hearts are full of memories. With pride we speak your name Though life goes on without you dad It will never be the same". Special thank you to all the staff at Norfolk Court for their care over his stay. A service for Eldon will be held at St Peters Anglican Church in Te Kopuru on Monday 8th July 2019 at 11am followed by interment at Red Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 5, 2019