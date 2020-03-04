Home

Elizabeth Anne DERBYSHIRE

Elizabeth Anne DERBYSHIRE Notice
DERBYSHIRE Elizabeth Anne Passed away peacefully on Friday 28th February 2020, at Yvette Williams Retirement Village, Dunedin, aged 92 years. Much loved wife the Late Peter, Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kathy and Dave Tennent; treasured Granny of Amelia and Christina Reese. At Anne's request private service has been held. Messages care of 33 Friendship Drive waldronville Dunedin 9018. "Finally at rest and reunited with Peter" NZIFH, FDANZ
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 4, 2020
