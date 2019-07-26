Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scott Funeral Services
47 Hobson Ave
Auckland, Auckland
09-407 6367
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth KERR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Anne (Beth) KERR

Add a Memory
Elizabeth Anne (Beth) KERR Notice
KERR Elizabeth Anne (Beth) On Wednesday 24 July 2019, peacefully at the Kerikeri Retirement Village; aged 82 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Murray. Much loved mother of Julie, Russell and Bevan. Loved grand- mother of Oliver and Ella; Felix, Kaspar and Leon; and Byron. A service for Beth will be held at the Ted Robinson Memorial Chapel, Kerikeri Retirement Village at 11.00am on Monday 29 July 2019; prior to private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Beth to the Kerikeri Retirement Village would be very much appreciated. Scott's Funeral Services, Kerikeri
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.