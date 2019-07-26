|
KERR Elizabeth Anne (Beth) On Wednesday 24 July 2019, peacefully at the Kerikeri Retirement Village; aged 82 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Murray. Much loved mother of Julie, Russell and Bevan. Loved grand- mother of Oliver and Ella; Felix, Kaspar and Leon; and Byron. A service for Beth will be held at the Ted Robinson Memorial Chapel, Kerikeri Retirement Village at 11.00am on Monday 29 July 2019; prior to private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Beth to the Kerikeri Retirement Village would be very much appreciated. Scott's Funeral Services, Kerikeri
