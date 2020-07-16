|
|
WATERSON, Elizabeth Catherine 'Betty' (nee Connell) On Saturday 11 July 2020, peacefully in Whakatane Hospital, surrounded by her family, aged 93. Devoted wife for 63 years of the late Colin. Dearly loved mum of Grant, Neil (dec), Mandy and Gill. Treasured mother in law of Maya, Kevin and Jim. Adored Grandma of Thomas, Sam, Cameron and Daniel. Loved sister of Jean (dec), Pip and Don. A celebration of Betty's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Thursday 16 July at 11am followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Waterson family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 16, 2020