BOSWELL Elizabeth Isabella (Betty) Passed away peace- fully on Thursday, October 24 2019; aged 89. Beloved wife of Bert and the late Norman. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and Keith, Terry and Denise, Kaye and Mike and stepmother of Robyn, David and Robyn, Debbie and Noel. Grandmother of eight and great- grandmother of ten. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Johns, PO Box 8011, Kensington, Whangarei would be appreciated. Special thanks to the Jane Mander staff for their loving care and support. A service for Betty will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive, Whau Valley, Whangarei) 10.30am on Thursday, 31 October 2019; followed by a private cremation. All communications to: Bert, SA322/262 Fairway Drive, Kamo, Whangarei 0112
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 29, 2019