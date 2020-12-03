|
SHANKS, Elizabeth Margaret (n?e Johnstone) Born in England to Margaret and George Johnstone. Eldest daughter of four, Sisters Mavis, Barbara, and Sandra of Dublin Ireland. Elizabeth moved from this life to the next @ 0030hr 25-11-2020. Survived by her loving husband Bill Shanks and their Daughter Eileen Cullen, her husband David and their five grand children and two great grandchildren, a joy to her always. A celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held at Hope Chapel (St. Andrews Church) 1 Hunt St. Whangarei @ 1pm. Immense thanks goes to Mums "Angels" her friends who have looked after her right through to her last day in this world. Robin, Claire, Deirdre and Lynley, the primary carers, the surrogate sisters and daughters. Sue, Catherine, Lorranie, June, Shirley and Kay, more friendship a woman could not ask for. You have all blessed Elizabeth and I immeasurably, Thank you. Thanks also goes out to the fabulous staff at Selwyn Park Nursing home, WR Base Hospital, ward 14 Medical and ward 1 Orthopaedic and the WR hospice.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 3, 2020