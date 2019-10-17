Home

Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Elizabeth Rose (Beth) WOOLHOUSE

Elizabeth Rose (Beth) WOOLHOUSE Notice
WOOLHOUSE Elizabeth (Beth) Rose 02.07.1938 ~ 15.10.2019 Passed away peace- fully surrounded by family, aged 81 years. Loved wife of Ross, loving mother and mother inlaw of Kevin and Barbara; Grant and Heather; cherished Nana of Loretta; James; Brent; Mary-Ann; Jade and Max. Treasured great nana of 7. A service will be held on Monday 21st October 2019, at Newberrys Funeral Home, corner of Kamo Road and Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, commencing at 1pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Beth's name to the Jim Carney cancer treatment centre.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 17, 2019
