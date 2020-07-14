|
|
BAYES, Ella May Aged 106 years. Passed away peacefully at Jane Mander Retirement Village on 11th July 2020. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynda and Miles Brown and Nan of Cherieve (Sydney), Phil (Queenstown) and Darrin (Wanaka) and loved Supernan of the 6 grandchildren. Very special thanks to all staff and friends for their love and careing at Jane Mander for making her last 10 years so happy. A service will be held on the 15 July at 35 Red Beach Road, Whangaparoa, at 11am. All correspondence to The Brown Family, 288 Beach Rd, Whangarei.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 14, 2020