TUCKEY, Ellis Jo Much loved daughter of the late Bill and Nora Tuckey (Rawene). Special sister of Anne & Bob Herman, Bob & the late Graham and Trevor Tuckey. Respected Aunt of all her nieces and nephews and their families. 'another link in the chain has broken' Jo's journey was full of music, love and laughter thanks to the wonderful care from Idea Services, her extended family. You really have been compassionate caring people, Thank you. A private service has been held.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 12, 2020