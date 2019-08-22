|
BAGSHAW Elsie Dawn (Dawn) nee Rowsell On August 19th 2019 peacefully at Selwyn Park Village, Whangarei; aged 88. Cherished wife of the late Dave. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Dianne and Joe, Grant and Gaylene. Specially loved Nana of Olin, Ryan, Joelene, Erica, Jenna, and Sean. Adored Nana Dawn of Oscar, Mia, Harper, Vann, Finn, Jessica, Cole, Kaia, Chase, and 'Bubba' to be born in October. Loved sister to Joy (deceased), Bill (deceased), Ida, Fay, Leo and their families "Loved Forever" A service for Dawn will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10:30am Monday August 26th 2019 followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations sent direct to the Alzheimers Northland PO Box 7027, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0112 would be appreciated. Communications to the 'Bagshaw Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 22, 2019