Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie BAGSHAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Dawn nee Rowsell (Dawn) BAGSHAW

Add a Memory
Elsie Dawn nee Rowsell (Dawn) BAGSHAW Notice
BAGSHAW Elsie Dawn (Dawn) nee Rowsell On August 19th 2019 peacefully at Selwyn Park Village, Whangarei; aged 88. Cherished wife of the late Dave. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Dianne and Joe, Grant and Gaylene. Specially loved Nana of Olin, Ryan, Joelene, Erica, Jenna, and Sean. Adored Nana Dawn of Oscar, Mia, Harper, Vann, Finn, Jessica, Cole, Kaia, Chase, and 'Bubba' to be born in October. Loved sister to Joy (deceased), Bill (deceased), Ida, Fay, Leo and their families "Loved Forever" A service for Dawn will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10:30am Monday August 26th 2019 followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations sent direct to the Alzheimers Northland PO Box 7027, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0112 would be appreciated. Communications to the 'Bagshaw Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.