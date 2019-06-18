|
DAVY Elsie Patricia (Pat) Passed away peace- fully on Saturday 15 June 2019 at Puriri Court Rest Home, Whangarei; aged 91. Beloved wife of the late Ivan. Loved mother of Linda and partner Doug; mother and mother- in-law of Michael and Loretta, Rachel and the late Hugh, John (deceased) and Barbara, and the late Julie. Loving and proud Gran of her six grandchildren and her eleven great grand-children. In accordance with Mum's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Pat's family express a special thank you to all the staff at Puriri Court Rest Home for their loving care and kindness to Mum over the past four years. "Mum, you will be deeply missed"
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 18, 2019