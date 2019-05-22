Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elspeth KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elspeth Violet (Micky) KING

Notice Condolences

Elspeth Violet (Micky) KING Notice
KING Elspeth Violet (Micky) 26.07.1925~21.05.2019 In her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Don. Loved mother of Michael, Janice Cleaver, Colin, Donald, Graham and Neil. Mother-in-law to Olive, Flea, Gillian, Karen (deceased), Pamela and Katrina. Loved Nana of 13; Great-Nana of 31; and Great-great Nana of 3. "Gone to be with Dad at last, which was her greatest wish" Her Service will be held at Northern Wairoa Boating Club, Dargaville, on Friday 24 May 2019 at 1.00pm. Following the service, a private interment will be held at the R.S.A. Mt. Wesley Cemetery attended by immediate family only.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.