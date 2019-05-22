|
|
KING Elspeth Violet (Micky) 26.07.1925~21.05.2019 In her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Don. Loved mother of Michael, Janice Cleaver, Colin, Donald, Graham and Neil. Mother-in-law to Olive, Flea, Gillian, Karen (deceased), Pamela and Katrina. Loved Nana of 13; Great-Nana of 31; and Great-great Nana of 3. "Gone to be with Dad at last, which was her greatest wish" Her Service will be held at Northern Wairoa Boating Club, Dargaville, on Friday 24 May 2019 at 1.00pm. Following the service, a private interment will be held at the R.S.A. Mt. Wesley Cemetery attended by immediate family only.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 22, 2019