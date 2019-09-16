|
GOODER Emily Jill West 1945-2019 Passed away unexpectedly on 12 September 2019, her daughters by her side. Youngest child of Hayden and Chris Gordon of Waipū. Sister to Wynne, Mac, Keith, Derry and Alex. Beautiful mum to Haydie, Bronwyn and Claire. Mother out- law to Cormac, Richard and James. Warmly loved and talented Granny to Asher, Eleanor, Dotti, Freida, Florence and Esther. "An unconventional, curious thinker to the end. A dear friend. She let her life speak" A memorial service will be held on Friday, 20 September 2019 on the Hibiscus Coast. Please call for details. The Natural Funeral Co Ph 09-361-6080
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 16, 2019