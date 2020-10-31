|
CONSTABLE, EmilyRAE Dawn (n?e Griffiths) On 29.10.2020 the heavenly King's gate opened up to let our beautiful Rae in. Rae passed away peacefully at Dargaville Hospital. Loving mother and mother in law of Rob, Gaylene Sinclair, Lyal, Linda Evans, Wayne and their partners. Nana to Toni, Jared, Stacey, Joan, Genea, Joel, Shawn and Aimee and their families. Rae's service will be held at the Riverdale Retirement Village hall, 140 Logan Street, Dargaville on Wednesday 4.11.20 at 1pm. Back in the arms of her beloved husband Lionel. All communications to 11/140 Logan Street, Dargaville 0310
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 31, 2020