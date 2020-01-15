|
KNIGHT Eric 10.12.1952~13.01.2020 Loving partner of Lyn, devoted Dad and Poppa recently moved from Ruakaka to Snells Beach has passed away quietly after a short illness. His ability to maintain his sense of humour and smile right to the end was admirable. He will be dearly missed by all of us. Feel free to join us to celebrate his life at 1pm on Saturday 18th January 2020. The service will be held at Jason Morrison Funeral Services, 24 Whitaker Road, Warkworth.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 15, 2020