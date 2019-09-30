|
COENRADI Eric Anthony 24.07.1957 ~ 27.09.2019 Peacefully passed away at Kamo Home. Dearly loved husband of Nikki. Father of Lucy, Jemimah, Eloise, Esther, and Rachel. Special thanks to the wonderful Kamo Home and Village. " Free at last to be with his Saviour and Lord" A service to celebrate Eric's life will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, cnr Moody Ave and Kamo Road, Whau Valley, on Wednesday, 2nd October 2019 at 11am. All communications to the 'Coenradi Family', c/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 30, 2019