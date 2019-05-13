Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Eric George HUTCHINSON

HUTCHINSON Eric George 22.05.1933~11.05.2019 Sadly passed away as a result of a short illness; aged 85. Much loved husband of the late June. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Wendy (deceased) and Graeme, Martin and Lorraine, Raewyn and Neil (deceased), Chrissy, Sandie and Richard. Adored grandad to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Eric will be held at the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei, 1.30pm, Wednesday 15 May 2019, followed by interment at Maunu Cemetery. All communications to: "The Hutchinson Family", c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 13, 2019
