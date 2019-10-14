|
|
PARKER Eric John 8.3.1935 - 12.10.2019 Eric passed away peacefully on 12 October 2019 in the Kamo Home, Whangarei, after a brief illness; aged 84 years. Loved husband of Marie. Dear Dad of Kim and Terry, and father-law of Peter Davies. Brother of Alan and Jackie. Loved Poppa of Morgan, Scott, Kyle, Leo, Callum, Liam (deceased), Vin, and Casey. Special Great- Poppa to Tellah, Ari, Kyla, and Shyla. A special thank you to the people who cared for Eric in Alice Court; you were so very kind. A service for Eric will be held at Christ Church (Anglican Church) cnr Kamo and Mill Roads, Regent, Whangarei, at 1.00pm, on Wednesday, 16 October 2019; followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the Northland Emer- gency Services Trust (Rescue Helicopter), 43 Western Hills Drive, Kensington, Whangarei 0112. All communications to the 'Parker Family', c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145, or email: [email protected]
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 14, 2019