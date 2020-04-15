|
PRYOR Eric James Henry "Jim" Passed away 8th April 2020 aged 90 years. Loved husband of Jean and father of Susan, Alan, Dell and Anne. Loved Pop & great grandpoppa. "At peace at last." Thanks to staff of Kamo Home & Village and Whangarei Hospital. Due to current government restrictions on gatherings, a private cremation will be held followed by a celebration of Jim's life at a later date TBA. All communications to the "Pryor" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 15, 2020