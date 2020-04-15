Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric PRYOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric PRYOR

Add a Memory
Eric PRYOR Notice
PRYOR Eric James Henry "Jim" Passed away 8th April 2020 aged 90 years. Loved husband of Jean and father of Susan, Alan, Dell and Anne. Loved Pop & great grandpoppa. "At peace at last." Thanks to staff of Kamo Home & Village and Whangarei Hospital. Due to current government restrictions on gatherings, a private cremation will be held followed by a celebration of Jim's life at a later date TBA. All communications to the "Pryor" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -