|
|
DENTON Eric Trevor 6.2.1931~18.5.2019 Passed away peace- fully on Saturday 18 May 2019 at Whangarei Hospital. Loved husband of Gay, father and father in law of Karen and Peni Te'o, Gaylene and Keith Whenmouth, and step-father of Susan Richards. Loved Grandad of Niko and Kim Te'o and their children, Laura and Jesse Whenmouth and Ethan and Aidan Richards A private family funeral was held on Thursday 23 May. All communications to [email protected] gmail.com
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 22, 2019