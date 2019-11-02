|
YOUNG Erna Lona (Lorna) Peacefully passed away after a short illness on the 30th October 2019 in Whangarei, aged 92 years. Loving mother and mother in law of Sylvia and Allan Patterson and Verena and John Hendriks. Dearly loved grandmother of Arron, Lenice and Brendan, and Tara, Trina, Rachel, Annemieke, Olivia and their partners. Great grandmother of 10. A service for Lorna will be held at the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm, Wednesday 6th November 2019, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers it would be appreciated if donations are made direct to St John's Ambulance, Whangarei. All communications to Lorna's family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 2, 2019