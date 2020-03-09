Home

Ernest Arthur OSBORNE

Ernest Arthur OSBORNE Notice
OSBORNE Ernest Arthur (Ernie) Sadly, passed away on the 2nd March 2020 aged 78 years. Beloved husband of Lois, loved father of Gareth and Haydn, father in law of Claudia & Tina. Treasured grandfather to Quinn, Tristan, Ethan, Isabella, Olivia, Lilly, Oscar, Stephanie, Matthew and Thomas. Forever Remembered The family wish to sincerely thank the staff of ICU Whangarei Hospital. A private service for Ernie was held last week as per his wishes, he has been interred at Maunu Park Cemetery. All communications to the Osborne family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 9, 2020
