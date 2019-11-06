Home

ATTWOOD Ernest Fred (Ernie) On Monday 4 November 2019 aged 98 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Frances. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Janice and the late Andy Lucas, Ian and Bernice, Lynette and Robert Patterson, the late Cheryl and Richard Lee, Greg and Beth, and Rodney and Karyn. Adored Grandad of 15 Grandchildren and Great Grandad of 18. A service for Ernie will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Friday 8 November 2019. All communications to the "Attwood Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 6, 2019
