URLICH, Ernest Juraj (Ernie).[size=15] [nbsp][nbsp][nbsp]On 05-10-2018. It's already been a year and I still can't believe you're gone. My big strong man with the gentle heart that always made me laugh. I miss your face, your voice, your hugs, and think of you every day. Missing you is a heartache that never goes away. I wish with all my heart that you were here with me. And we could share the laughter that there always used to be. Love always 'til we meet again, your Barbara
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 5, 2019