OSBORNE Ernie Died unexpectedly on Monday 2nd March 2020. Dearly loved son in law of Sid & Lorna Withers (deceased); sister in law of Lesley Bryant, Onerahi; loved uncle to Toni- Maree McInnes, New Plymouth and Mandy de Jager Tonbridge, England. "Ernie - Thanks for all the help and support you gave to me and my girls over the last 30 plus years. Most importantly thanks for all the love and care you gave our mother Lorna, she loved you very much - not many men would sit on the bed and paint their mother in law's toe nails bright red so she could go to heaven looking glam. I will miss the chats about the passing of boats and the afternoon drinks (Pinot Gris) on my deck with lots of laughs with the 3 of us. So good to be back home with my family. My girls and I loved you lots and will miss you in so many ways. Big hugs and kisses from us three to you." Lesley
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 9, 2020