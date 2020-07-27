Home

Service
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St John's Church Centre
149 Kamo Road, Kensington
Whangarei
Estelle Lorna GRIFFIN

Estelle Lorna GRIFFIN Notice
GRIFFIN, Estelle Lorna. On 24th July 2020, aged 97. Dearly loved wife of the late Bosley. Loved mother of Cheryl and John, Graham and Sas, Warren and Becki, and Cynthia. Loved Nana to her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A service will be held at St John's Church Centre, 149 Kamo Road, Kensington, Whangarei, at 11:00am, on Thursday, 30th July 2020, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Griffin Family', c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 27, 2020
