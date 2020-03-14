|
GOODHUE Ethel Margaret (Nin) of Pokapu 7 March 1937 ~ 12 March 2020 Beloved wife and companion of Pat (Ivan), much loved mother of Don and Josy, Christine and Kevin, Jen. Loved Ninny of Sarah and Richard, Paul and Alyssa, Mark and Carina, Adam, Byron and Katie, Grace and Dylon. Great Ninny of Ollie, Benji and Lexie Nin will be lying at Te Rito Marae, Ngapipito Road. A service will be held at Te Rito at 1.00pm, Monday 16th March then Nin will be taken to Maungarangi Urupa, Kawiti for burial. All communications to 021 294 7617 or P.O. Box 32, Moerewa. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 14, 2020