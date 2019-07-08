|
PLEDGE Eunice Dawn On 6th July 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late David. Loved mother and mother- in-law of Jacqui and Dean (deceased), Sheilah and David, Fiona and Andrew, Yvonne and Chris. Grandma of 9 and great Grandma of 3. "Safe in the arms of Jesus" A service for Eunice will be held in the Bethesda Chapel, 743 Great South Road, Wiri on Tuesday, 9th July at 1.30pm; followed by burial at Mt Wesley Cemetery, Dargaville on Wednesday, 10 July 2019. Please contact Resthaven Funerals for burial time. Cared for by: Resthaven Funeral Services FDANZ-Manurewa Ph 09-267-2530
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 8, 2019