EVELYN JEAN CALDER

EVELYN JEAN CALDER Notice
CALDER Evelyn Jean (Eve) (nee Greer) Unexpectedly at her home in Temuka, with her husband at her side; aged 69. Dearly loved wife and soul mate of Lex. Loved mum and mother in law of Tania and Paul Tarver, Ross and Louise, Aron, and Barry and Vanessa. Loved Nana of her 8 grandchildren. Loved daughter, daughter in law, sister, sister in law and auntie to her extended families. Special thanks to the Motor Neurone Disease Society. In lieu of flowers donations to the Motor Neurone Disease Society can be made online to the Society. Messages and flowers to Calder Family, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, 7942. Memorial Service details to follow. Aoraki Funeral Services, South Canterbury FDANZ.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 13, 2020
