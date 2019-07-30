|
|
FRANK Evelyn Mary Passed away at Whangarei hospital peacefully. Thank you to all the staff involved in her care. "Harry and Ev together again forever. May the winds of love forever be behind you. You will always be loved". A memorial service to celebrate Evelyns' life will be held at the Palms Lifestyle village Community Center, 45 Reed street, Tikipunga, Whangarei at 2pm on Saturday 3rd August. All communications to the "Frank Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 30, 2019