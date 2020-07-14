Home

CULLEN, Fiona Jane Peacefully at home in Ashburton on Sunday, July 12th, 2020 aged 43 years. Dearly loved daughter of Gen? and the late Dennis, cherished Mum of Morgan, loved sister and sister-in-law of Andrew and Toni, and Brendan and Felicity, devoted mate of Ngaru and a dearly loved friend. Many thanks to the Cancer Society, Hospice Mid Canterbury, and the District Nurses for their care and support. Messages to: The Cullen family, c/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society of Ashburton would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to celebrate Fiona's life will be held at the Hotel Ashburton, Racecourse Road, Ashburton on THURSDAY, July 16th, at 1.30pm. followed by private cremation.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 14, 2020
