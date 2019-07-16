|
MAXWELL Floreen Mary Born July 4th, 1929. Passed away July 12, 2019, in her 90th year. Loved wife of the late Gordon. Much loved mother and mother- in-law of Jan (deceased) and John; Tricia and Wade; Lynne and Richard. Nana to Kelly, Michelle, Alana, Shaun, Rebecca, Jilly and Logan. Great Nana to Cooper, Noah, Thomas and Isla. A celebration of Floreen's life will be held at the Maunu Cemetery Chapel, followed by interment at 12.30pm on Wednesday 17th July 2019.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 16, 2019