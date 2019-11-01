|
|
DEWSON Florence Joyce Passed away 23rd October 2019, aged 77. A true lady to the end. Much adored wife of the late John, treasured mum of Anne and Greg, Shona and Glenn, and Barry and also Grant Snedden. Nana of Tim and Anna, Adam, Matthew and Danyon. A memorial service will be held 4th November, at 10am, Newberrys Funeral Home, corner of Kamo Rd and Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service to Alzheimers NZ. Communications to Newberrys c/o Dewson family PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 1, 2019