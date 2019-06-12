Home

Frances Ellen BROWNLEE

Frances Ellen BROWNLEE Notice
BROWNLEE Frances Ellen Born 11th January 1930, passed away peacefully 11th June 2019 Beloved wife of the late Mick, much loved Mum of Collin (dec), Rex, Karen and Dawn. Proud Nana of Johnboy, Tony, Michael, Alec and Great Nana of 8. A service for Frances will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.00am on Thursday 13th June 2019, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Brownlee family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 12, 2019
