MATTHEWS Frances The Matthews/ Tipene family would like to acknowledge all the doctors and nursing staff at the Bay of Islands Hospital Kawakawa, for the love and respect and the special attention they showed our girl Frances when she was in hospital, right up to when she passed. We also acknowledge Ngati Tautahi for the loving, caring way we were all treated when our karanga maha Frances was lying in state on the Te Iringa marae. The kai karanga and the kaumatua for the noble and respectful way they treated all the manuhiri who came to pay their respects to Frances. Further, we thank the manuhiri for their giving nature and the kindness of their hearts. Nga mihi nui ki to tatau whaea, te kai houtu te waka. The Matthews/ Tipene family respectfully take this opportunity to pay special tribute to our Rangatira Arlan Armstrong and his team for all they have done, not only for this family, but for the whole of the Far North. E Frances, ahakoa kua mahua a matau e koe, e kore koe e warewaretia. Na reira moe mai, moe mai, moe mai i roto ki nga ringa atawhai o te Atua.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 30, 2019