|
|
BANCROFT, Francis Frampton (Frank) 10.12.1929~21.11.2020 Loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved and was loved by all his extended family and friends. "He will be greatly missed - 91 years well lived." A service for Frank will be held at The Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 2.30pm, Wednesday 25th November 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kaipara Hospice would be much appreciated https://www.hospice. org.nz/get-involved/ make-a-donation/ All communications to the "Bancroft" family c/- PO Box 306, Dargaville, 0340.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 24, 2020