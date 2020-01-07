|
|
MULCARE Francis Gerard (Frank) On 5 January 2020, peacefully, at his home, on the farm, aged 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Meg. Much loved father and father in law of Michael (dec), Terri and Paul, Billy and Tim, Chris and Wendy, Anthony (dec), Tim and Robbie. Loved grand father of his many grand children and great grand children. A Requiem Mass will be held for Frank at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, corner Park Avenue and Kamo Road, Whangarei on Friday 10 January 2020 at 1 pm, following by burial at Maunu Cemetery. We are deeply grateful to Kevin, Lynne and Clare from North Haven Hospice whose care for Frank and support to Robbie enabled the fulfilment of Frank's wish to remain at home on Kauri Hill. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the North Haven Hospice would be appreciated. All communications to 'the Mulcare family' PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 7, 2020