|
|
COLTHURST Francis (Frank) John Peacefully passed away at home on the 10th March with his family in his 82nd year. Cherished husband and best friend of Fay. Dearly loved father and father-in- law of Kelvin and Michele, Michael and Julie, Philip (deceased), Jill and Gavin Turketo, Aaron and Kristin. Proud and loving grand father of Sean & Olivia, Emma & Jordan, Paddy & Claire, Heath & Mel, Sam & Teresa, Charlotte & David, Ryan & Cerise, Kane & Grace, Gemma, Ava & Will and loving great- grand father of Connor, Ahria, Raine, Bailey, Isla, Willow, Violet, Reagan and Knox. A wake for Frank will be held at the Kamo Rugby & Squash Club from 6pm on Sunday 15th of March to share memories and stories. Service to be held Monday 16th March, at Newberrys Funeral Home, cnr Kamo Road and Moody Avenue at 1.00pm. Followed by interment at Kaurihohore Cemetery and final after match function at Kamo Rugby & Squash Club. In lieu of flowers contributions to North Haven Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 13, 2020