GEDDES, Frank Alexander SN NZ6250 Lieutenant R.N.Z.N 3rd Dec 1942- 29 July 1946 On November 18th 2020 peacefully at Jane Mander Retirement Village, Whangarei aged 100. Dearly loved husband of the late Lorna. Much loved father and father in law of Terry (deceased), Peter and Susan, Alison and Dougal. Adored and loved Papa of Melanie, Seth, Kirsten, James, Helen, and Elizabeth. Loved great Papa of Jether, Corban, Conall, Perrin, Victor, Grace, Lily, Eve, Rachael, John, Charlotte, and Quinn Frank. A service for Frank will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1:30pm (today) Monday November 23rd 2020 followed by private cremation. Communications to the 'Geddes Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 23, 2020