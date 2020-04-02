|
SPENCE Frank Alfred On 28th March 2020, in his 95th year, Frank passed away peacefully at CHT Lansdowne, Botany Downs. Formerly of Omana and Maraetai Beach. Much loved husband of Mabel (deceased), father of Barry, Kelvin, Stuart, Patricia, Lynette, Stephen. Father in- law of (past & present) Judi, Anne, Jenny, Colleen (deceased), Wendy, Tom, Mark, Hanna. Grandfather to Justin, Jenny, Amber, Benjamin, Sera, Christopher, Cheyanne, Hayley, Jarrod, Callum, Veronica. Great grandfather of Aaliyah-May (deceased), Neve, Nathan, Ronan, Alexander, Brodie, Xavier. "You brought much happiness to all of us and we will remember you with love in our hearts You touched so many people in your life and we are forever grateful" Thanks to the manager, nurses and carers at Lansdowne who cared for Frank over the last five months. A celebration of Frank's life will take place once the world settles. All communications to Howick Funeral Home 35 Wellington Street, Howick Auckland Ph 09 534 7300
Published in The Northern Advocate from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020