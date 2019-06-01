|
WILSON Frank Leslie Edward Passed away two years ago today. Devoted husband of Joyce Rosa for almost 70 years. Dearly loved father of Dennis and Phi Wilson, twins Lindsay and Gilbert Wilson (deceased at birth), Carol and Basil Kidd, Sharon and John Stevenson, Mark and Chris Wilson, and Helen and Mark Olsen. Loved Poppa of 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. "Remembered always. Memories last forever. We'll meet again, Don't know where, Don't know when, But I know we'll meet again, some sunny day" Your loving wife Joyce Rosa and your family.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 1, 2019