Frank SPENCE


1925 - 2020
Frank SPENCE Notice
SPENCE Frank Alfred 19.09.1925 ~ 28.03.2020 Frank passed away peacefully on the 28 March in Auckland formally of Pukehuia and Omana Dargaville. Dearly loved husband of Mabel (deceased). Father of Barry, Baylys Beach Dargaville, Kelvin, Stuart, Patricia, Stephen, and Lynnette. Grand father of 10. Great grand father of 6. An avid golfer to the end. Due to the current situation, there will be no funeral, but a memorial for him will be held in the near future. To be advised. Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 2, 2020
