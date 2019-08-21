Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank WILLSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank WILLSON

Add a Memory
Frank WILLSON Notice
WILLSON Frank Passed away peacefully at home on 18th August 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Betty. Loved father of Judy and Willi, Deborah and Trev, Andrea, and Deirdre. Treasured and much loved Grandad and great Grandad. "His next journey begins." A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am tomorrow Thursday 22nd August 2019 followed by private cremation. All communications to the Willson Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.