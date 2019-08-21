|
WILLSON Frank Passed away peacefully at home on 18th August 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Betty. Loved father of Judy and Willi, Deborah and Trev, Andrea, and Deirdre. Treasured and much loved Grandad and great Grandad. "His next journey begins." A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am tomorrow Thursday 22nd August 2019 followed by private cremation. All communications to the Willson Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 21, 2019