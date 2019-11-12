Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Freda JOHNSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda JOHNSTON

Add a Memory
Freda JOHNSTON In Memoriam
JOHNSTON Freda Margaret 24.09.1925~12.11.2009 Wife of Peter Johnston (deceased). Super Mum of Vicki and Peter Dawson and family, Lance and Cheryl and family, Peter and Jacky and family. Ten years have gone Mum and we've missed you every day. Friends and family have joined you making the hole even bigger, as well there's been lots of sad changes in Kaikohe. You have some beautiful great grandchildren which you would have loved. "You lift us up so we can sing on Mountains"
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -