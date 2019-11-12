|
JOHNSTON Freda Margaret 24.09.1925~12.11.2009 Wife of Peter Johnston (deceased). Super Mum of Vicki and Peter Dawson and family, Lance and Cheryl and family, Peter and Jacky and family. Ten years have gone Mum and we've missed you every day. Friends and family have joined you making the hole even bigger, as well there's been lots of sad changes in Kaikohe. You have some beautiful great grandchildren which you would have loved. "You lift us up so we can sing on Mountains"
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 12, 2019