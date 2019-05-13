Home

BROKENSHAW Freda Rose (nee Filmore) On Friday 10 May 2019, peacefully at Bupa Merrivale Care Home, Whangarei; aged 86. Beloved wife of the late Bill. Much loved mother of Jacqui and John. Mother-in-law of Caroline, Robert and Trish. Best loved grandmother of Zoe and Hadyn, Anthony, William and Amanda, Rewina, Jamie-Rose. Great grandmother of Elexsis, Antonia, Anahera, Tamati John, William, Rory Tyler, McKenzie Vaughn, and Jackson. "Loved and respected by all who knew her" A service for Freda will be held in the Christ Church Anglican Church, cnr Kamo and Mill Roads, Regent, Whangarei, 11.00am Wednesday 15 May 2019; followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations sent direct to the Christ Church Anglican Church, 2B Kamo Road, Regent, Whangarei; would be appreciated. Communications to: "The Brokenshaw Family", c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 13, 2019
