PETTY Frederick Ralph James (Chuck) Unexpectedly passed away on 27th July 2019 aged 85 years. Beloved husband of Iris for the last 54 years. Much loved father and father in law of Katrina and Richard, Rosco and Mel, Warwick and Lucy. Proud grandfather to all his grandchildren. "Forever in our hearts." A service for Chuck will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Friday 2nd August 2019, followed by refreshments at the Mt Manaia Bowling Club from 3.30pm onwards. All communications to the "Petty" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 31, 2019
