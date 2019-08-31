Home

Frederick Robert (Bob aka Hoppy) HOPKINS

Frederick Robert (Bob aka Hoppy) HOPKINS Notice
HOPKINS Frederick Robert (Bob aka Hoppy) On Thursday 29 August 2019, peacefully at Puriri Court Rest Home and Hospital, Whangarei; in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Elva. Much loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Luanne, John and Therese, Ann Zee, Barry and Jan, Lyn and Andrew, Greg and Moira, the late Colin, Kaye, and Peder. Loving Poppa to all his grand- children and great grandchildren. In accordance with Bob's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A special thank you to all the staff at Puriri Court for the love and care shown to Hoppy. All communications to: "The Hopkins Family" c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 31, 2019
