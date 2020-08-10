|
|
MAIN, Fredrick John. (John). Died peacefully on 8th August 2020 at Jane Mander Hospital. Loved husband of Deane. Loved father and father-in-law of Sue and Chris, Ian and Hazel, Janelle and Rod, Lance and Wendy. Dearly cherished Poppy of 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Wednesday 12th August 2020 followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations sent to North Haven Hospice, P.O. Box 7050, Tikipunga, would be appreciated. All communications to the Main Family, c/- P. O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 10, 2020